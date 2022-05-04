Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Leading The First Team To Champions League, Carabao Cup, And FA Cup Finals In Same Year

After Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about being the manager of the first team to make the finals of the three knockout competitions they have entered this season.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in February, play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14th May and after their 5-2 aggregate victory over Villarreal will take part in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday, 28th May.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking at his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) Klopp was keen to state that nothing has been achieved yet other than the Carabao Cup victory with two finals still to play.

"What can I say now? There’s only one chance to win a final and that is to qualify for a final. That’s what we did so far, we played each game available. We went through all competitions until the last game, three of these competitions are not finished yet.

"I know all the stories around and stuff like this and supporters from other clubs, first half today a lot of people might have been happy that we got a knock, but it’s really difficult to reach three finals – that’s probably the reason why nobody did it so far."

Klopp promised Liverpool fans that his team will give it their best in the FA Cup and Champions League finals but knows they will face difficult opponents in both.

"But we made that happen and when the specific finals show up in our schedule we will make sure that we are ready for it.

"But we play incredibly strong teams in these finals so we will see. We will give it a go, definitely, but that it’s difficult I could have told you without knowing that nobody did it so far because it is really tough."

