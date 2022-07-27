Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wary Of Threat Of Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham & Arsenal In Premier League Title Race

Jurgen Klopp is confident his team will be ready for the Premier League campaign but is expecting a tough battle with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal for the title.

Liverpool came up just a point short of a second Premier League title in three years last season as Pep Guardiola's City just about made it over the line on a dramatic final day.

The 55-year-old will have Liverpool all set to challenge again, buoyed by a couple of new recruits, but in an interview with Sky Sports, he explained it will be a tough battle with many teams potentially involved.

"I cannot say that anyone has made a massive mistake so far in the transfer market, I haven't sat at home and thought 'thank god they took him'.

"It was clear beforehand that Tottenham are going in the right direction, it was clear, you could see that last year - the signings made absolute sense. (Manchester) City didn't only bring in players, they gave two to Arsenal, and one to Chelsea.

"We are in a similar situation, we just can't always go again with the same team and try to do this kind of thing - we need a bit of fresh blood, fresh legs. So City is in a similar situation to us and in the end (they) will have fantastic football players, as we have, and it's a question of who makes the most of it. Everybody has the same chance. It will be interesting for supporters, we will give it our all."

It does promise to be a fascinating battle for the Premier League title again this season but the hope for Reds fans will be that Klopp and the players use last season's disappointment to give them an extra edge this time around.

