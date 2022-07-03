Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott On Excitement Ahead Of The New Season & Playing For His Boyhood Club

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is looking forward to pre-season getting underway ahead of the new campaign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The England under-21 international will be joined by 18 teammates at the AXA Training Centre on Monday as the Reds start their preparation for the new season.

Elliott, who will be joined by the rest of the squad who took part in post-season international matches throughout the week, told Liverpoolfc.com he can't wait to get going.

"I can't wait, especially after last season's disappointment towards the end.

"I just can't wait to get back and get going again with the boys and work that extra (bit) harder just to make sure we hopefully can top off another great season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"There's a lot of hard work to do throughout the season but I'm just so excited to get back and to be able to put the shirt on again and to play for Liverpool.

"As everyone knows, it's the boyhood club of mine, so it's always a pleasure to put this shirt on and to go out and play. I'm just looking forward to doing it."

The 19-year-old was hugely impressive during the pre-season campaign 12 months ago and forced his way into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI before he picked up a horrific injury in September.

He will be looking to make a similar impact again over the next month as the competition for places at Anfield hots up.

