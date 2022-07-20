Skip to main content

Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Discusses Facing Former Team RB Leipzig

Liverpool will play RB Leipzig in their next pre-season game tomorrow at 18:15 (UK time).

For Naby Keita, it will be a return to his former club. He has recently commented on facing the German side via the Liverpool FC website.

“I’m made up and really happy to be going back to Germany, in particular the town of Leipzig,” Keita told Liverpoolfc.com.

Naby Keita

“That’s where I really progressed as a player and that’s where Liverpool first saw me and decided to bring me to the club.

“I’ll be really happy to go back to see my old teammates and my old club. It’s a young team that plays football the right way and in a good spirit. So, I think it’s going to be a great game.”

Keita, 27, joined from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has subsequently made 116 appearances for The Reds. Despite this, his Anfield career has been affected by injuries throughout.

“From time to time you do come up against different playing styles and tactics, Leipzig are the sort of team that likes to press high, like we do,” the midfielder added.

“They don’t like to let the opposition team play and have the ball. That’s why I said it’s going to be a game played in the right spirit, and that’s why it’s going to be a good game to help us to prepare ahead of the new season.”

