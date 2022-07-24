Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On How He Is Helping New Signing Darwin Nunez

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been speaking about helping new signing Darwin Nunez as he settles into life at the his new club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Uruguayan exploded into life in Liverpool's 5-0 pre-season friendly win over RB Leipzig on Thursday, scoring four goals in a remarkable second half.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Spanish international Thiago explained that having been through the experience of being a young player at a club himself, he is happy to help the 23-year old settle.

“You start to know a new lad coming in our team. You always want that he is happy in the team, happy with us, happy and confident with himself.

“I think he turned over this first adaptation with these four goals and it’s important for him and important for us.

“At one point in our life we were the young guy in the team and someone helped us. So you use that experience to help the young players that come.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

“Because of the language I try to help him as much as I can and make him part of our sessions and our team.”

If Thursday's match was a glimpse of what is to come from Nunez, Reds fans can be excited as to what the future might hold especially with a midfield maestro like Thiago helping him along the way.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |