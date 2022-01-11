‘It’s Just Politics’ - Mohamed Salah Gives His Verdict on the Ballon d’Or

In a recent interview, Mohamed Salah has spoken about the possibility of him winning a Ballon d'Or in the future.

Mohamed Salah is by far the best player in world football at the moment. The only player who comes close is Robert Lewandowski.

Despite an amazing personal year in 2021, Salah placed 7th in the Ballon d'Or, which was very surprising to some.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The Egyptian finished behind the likes of Jorginho, Cristiano Ronaldo and N'Golo Kante.

Even though these players had a good year, on a personal level, did they really play better than Salah? We think not.

In a recent interview with GQ, Salah was asked about the Ballon d'Or and if he ever thought about winning the prestigious award.

“If you asked me if this was a drive for me to be here? Yeah, of course,” said Salah.

“I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it. No, I think about it. I want to be the best player in the world.

“But I will have a good life even if I don’t win [the Ballon d’Or]. My life is OK, everything is fine.

“Sometimes I feel it’s just politics.”

