Liverpool Prospect Tom Clayton On Training With Andy Robertson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool academy graduate Tom Clayton has been speaking about the influences of the likes of Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

Clayton is currently preparing to face Kazakhstan for Scotland's under 21s in the qualifying campaign for the Euros in 2023.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Clayton On Joining The Likes Of Van Dijk And Robertson In Training

Ahead of the game the 20 year old defensive player was speaking about how life at Liverpool has been when he has had the opportunities to join Jurgen Klopp's senior squad in training.

“On the occasions I have got up there, it is unbelievable.”

“You just need to look at them for five minutes and you’ll learn so much about how they train and apply themselves."

"Andy Robertson definitely is one."

"Virgil is another, just the way he drives the session. He is like a coach on the pitch during the session."

"Those are guys you can look to and say, ‘I’ll take a lot from that’.”

Clayton On Scotland Captain Robertson

Clayton went on to talk further about the captain of the senior national team.

“At first, you just see him running, he is really intense in his running and you don’t want to be left behind, with him out on his own."

"But he is vocal too. He is not afraid to speak out, encourage you and tell you if you have done something wrong."

"There is definitely a step up from the U23s to first-team and there is going to be a jump in level, but he will always encourage you and help you in any way possible.”

