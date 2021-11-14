Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
'Liverpool Should Rest Robertson' - Gabby Agbonlahor Believes Kostas Tsimikas Should Start For Liverpool.

Author:

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Andrew Robertson should make way for Kostantinos Tsimikas in the Liverpool line-up.

This comes after Robertson has had an inconsistent few weeks for Liverpool Red - displaying a particularly poor performance against West Ham United.

Tsimikas has been outstanding in his eight appearances so far this season, and Robertson's dip in form has given major thought to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Agbonlahor thinks so too, as the Reds host Arsenal on Saturday.

'He’s got major credit in the bank, he’s been outstanding for that football club.

'Sometimes, it’s squad rotation. If you see somebody is having a hard time, like Robertson, then maybe you can bring in Tsimikas. It doesn’t have to be dropped, he can just be rested.

'I’ve got no problem with Robertson having a game off and a little breather because Tsimikas can do a job as well.

'We’ve seen at other teams like Man City and Chelsea. It’s Ben Chilwell one week and Marcos Alonso plays the next week. It’s a mixture of players playing.'

Tsimikas and Robertson are both on international duty, so it will be an even contest to see who starts when they return.

