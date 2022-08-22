Skip to main content

Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Admits Being Focussed On Small Details

Mohamed Salah has admitted he is focussed on ‘small details’ as Liverpool prepare to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season with draws against Fulham at Craven Cottage and Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Despite the slow start, Liverpool will be expecting to get their first victory of the season against their rivals.

Egyptian Salah opened his account against Fulham on the opening day of the season and told Premier League Productions (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he is focussed on 'small details' as he aims to improve further.

“I’m really focused on small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge difference between players.

“So on the details I really try to ask about everything and have all the details. Not just in the game, even outside – food, drink, hydration, sleep, time, everything. I’m really crazy and particular about that because I think it has made a huge difference.”

Mohamed Salah

This is just further evidence of the 30-year-old’s professionalism and Reds fans will be hoping he can add to his goals tally on Monday night.

