Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Makes Bold Arsenal Premier League Title Claim

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has named the teams he expects to be fighting for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool Mhamed Salah Tyrell Malacia

Despite the Egyptian scoring two goals in the opening three matches, Liverpool have been disappointing and are sat on just two points, after the defeat at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 30-year-old was asked who he sees as competition in the title race this season and named Mikel Arteta's Arsenal as a leading contender.

“City, Chelsea, and Arsenal are doing good.  Of course, I didn’t mention Liverpool because I always put us there, I’ve just said we want to win the Premier League.

“Those three, I think are going to be the competition.”

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta bump fists after their fixture in the 2020/21 EPL fixture.

LFCTR Verdict

Arsenal have been impressive so far in comfortably winning all three of their matches but the test for them will come if they get injuries to key players.

This season may be too early for them but it is clear that Arteta and the club are moving in the right direction.

As for Liverpool, there needs to be a huge improvement if they have any ambitions to get themselves into a title race.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

