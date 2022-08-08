‘Liverpool Think They Can Do It Better Themselves’ - Finance Expert Claims Liverpool Causing Tension Among Other Premier League Sides

Last week The Athletic broke the news that a direct-to-consumer model for television rights was on the table with Premier League sides, a model that could see all Premier League games shown in one place. Finance expert Dan Plumley has claimed that Liverpool is causing tensions with other sides about this.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Plumley said “Put it this way, if converting to an OTT model creates growth, clubs will be happy because it’s more than what they are getting currently,”

“But the tension with it is the big clubs want to do it themselves because they have got the biggest fanbase and know they can generate more than the league can on a central deal.

“The trade-off in that is that it works for the big clubs but it doesn’t work for the other clubs in the league who can’t command that type of fee."

IMAGO / PA Images

Plumley added “The league should protect some of that. That’s the right thing to do. But there is always going to be that tension because the likes of Liverpool think they can do it better themselves.”

LFCTR Verdict

It appears that Liverpool feels it would be more financially viable to show all of their own games through what would be assumed LFCTV, I think this is something many fans would get behind and agree with. The need for a middle man and less revenue when the club could achieve so much more to be used at improving the squad and the facilities would appear a no-brainer.

Although doing it solo would mean less revenue for smaller clubs, perhaps if the larger revenue clubs all put 5/10% of their individual subscriptions should the model come to fruition would more than help the smaller sides within the league.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok