‘It’s Frightening Form!’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Mohamed Salah’s Form With Liverpool

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about how good Mohamed Salah has been this season in the Premier League.

The Premier League Player of the Year already looks like it's been decided and we're only into December.

Mohamed Salah has been head and shoulders above any other player in the league and possibly the world.

IMAGO / Sportimage

His partner in-crime down the right-hand side, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has recently spoken about how good the Egyptian actually is.

"I can't remember the last game he didn't score or assist, to be honest. It's getting ridiculous!

"But it's a credit to have him in the team. He's an outstanding lad and he works hard for it – it doesn't come by luck.

"Look, it's frightening form. There's not even a handful of players that can say they're putting up those numbers in the last five, 10 years.

"You've got two, three max that are doing it at a high level week in, week out.

"You see him on a daily basis working hard, putting in the work and taking care of himself.

"He deserves every applause that he gets, every award and he deserves to be spoken so highly of. No-one around here can say a bad word about him."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook