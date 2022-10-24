Liverpool U21s Boss Barry Lewtas on Calvin Ramsay, Ben Doak & Recent Derby Win

Liverpool U21s are enjoying their time on the pitch currently. Papa John's trophy aside, Barry Lewtas and his time keep delivering good performances and results.

This continued with their 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Everton in the U21s Merseyside Derby. The visitors took the lead early with a goal from Stanley Mills before Reds captain Jake Cain equalised 20 minutes later. The toffees were defeated via a goal from Scottish youngster Ben Doak in the 73rd minute, his first goal in Premier League 2.

After such a result, Liverpool U21s manager Barry Lewtas provided his thoughts on the game and some key performers to Liverpoolfc.com.

When asked about the derby win over Everton, Lewtas said: "The lads showed brilliant character and we showed plenty of quality in terms of how we played. We knew we were up against a good team, and we wanted to impose our style. The lads kind of implemented some of the stuff we wanted really well and in the end I was really pleased.

It was a big day for Ben Doak, there may not be a better way to score your first Premier League 2 than a winner in a Merseyside derby.

Lewtas talked about the young Scots performance: "It was a deserved goal as well. Ben did everything but score at one point, one was blocked off the line from him by us. I thought our positioning was really good, we managed to overload the sides and that really helped Ben get one-v-one with the full-back – he was really exciting.

It wasn't just Doak who impressed, midfielder and captain Jake Cain also got himself on the scoresheet amid an impressive individual performance. Lewtas commented saying: "I was really pleased for Jake. His energy set the tone for us in the middle and his goal came from a really good press.

Jake was our oldest player out there and what comes with that is responsibility. He has led the group really well as the captain and he led by example against Everton. It was a really good game for him.

Summer signing Calvin Ramsay recently returned to training following a pre-season injury, he featured this weekend for the U21s as part of his journey back to full fitness. The boss said: "Calvin was excellent. He scored for us last week against Accrington Stanley and we gave him 45 minutes against Everton.

He was full of enthusiasm, he defended well and built the attack down the right, supporting Ben Doak well and they were a handful. It was more minutes in the tank and that's what's important for him.

