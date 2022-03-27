Skip to main content
Liverpool Urged To Sign Chelsea's Potential Premier League Player Of The Year

As the summer transfer window nears, Liverpool will have one eye on the squad for next season, with recruitment staff already making plans. A midfielder is said to be a top target for the Reds and they have been urged to sign in-form Conor Gallagher who is on-loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea. 

Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Brighton

Liverpool's search for a midfielder could come down to a choice of a few, with links to Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Gavi. One of the attributes the Reds seem to be looking at is a young and upcoming talent rather than experience. 

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher is one player that ticks the box for Jurgen Klopp. The English midfielder has been sensational this season on-loan at the London side from Chelsea, pushing for the Premier League player of the year.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are coming towards the end of their careers, Gallagher could well be the perfect replacement for either. 

This is exactly what TalkSPORT's Tony Cascarino believes anyway. Speaking on Weekend Sports Breakfast, Cascarino has recommended Liverpool sign Conor Gallagher.

“Conor Gallagher is an outstanding attacking midfielder who always looks like he’s going to get a goal or make an assist. I like him because I don’t think there’s too many of his type around."

“Liverpool, for me, if they had a player like that as well adding him behind their front three, with his ability to get goals. Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool, but they’d do really well with him.

“Conor Gallagher will get goals. Whether or not he will get his chance at Chelsea, I don’t know. No one at Chelsea can do what he does. But it depends if Thomas Tuchel wants to play that kind of player in his system. I hope he does give him a chance.”

