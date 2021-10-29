Skip to main content
    Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Brighton And Graham Potter

    Author:

    Ahead of the Brighton v Liverpool game tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on Brighton and their manager Graham Potter.

    Klopp On Brighton

    "We lost the game here vs Brighton last season but the difference is Anfield will be packed to help. We have to be really good and we need people with the right understanding."

    "Brighton play football, they are a real threat, they try to create and they defend well. To keep the ball and pass the ball the way they did vs City is an incredible thing. But we're not City."

    "City were really good in the first half, but two were counter-attacking - the possession was 52/48 - that is a football playing side. "

    "They are a real threat. They have conceded only 9 goals and 4 were in the last game." 

    Klopp On Graham Potter

    "I couldn't respect more what Graham is doing at Brighton."

    "I am a big admirer of his work. He is a top-class manager. There is nothing else to say."

    The match takes place at 3.00pm BST on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who face Newcastle at St James' Park.

    Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also in action as they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on a rare occasion the top three play at 3.00pm on a Saturday.

    All three teams follow up with Champions League games in midweek so the respective managers will no doubt be happy to have what would appear to be sensible scheduling from the Premier League.

