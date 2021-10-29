Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Last Week's Victory Against Manchester United

Ahead of the Brighton v Liverpool game tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager has had his say on last week's 5-0 thumping of Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp believes, despite a convincing win against the biggest rivals, there is still room for improvement.

"We win 5-0 vs United and it all seems perfect, but it's wasn't. We had to play better and I told the boys this as otherwise the game could have been opened up. We had to improve. We have no problem winning 1-0."

Jurgen Klopp also admits Alisson Becker saved Liverpool a couple of times in the first half, so they had to play better second half.

"We had to rely on Ali and I told them at half time: 'It's important you believe me, we need to play better so we don't open the door for them'."

"We can 100% improve, both defensively and offensively."

The match takes place at 3.00pm BST on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who face Newcastle at St James' Park.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also in action as they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on a rare occasion the top three play at 3.00pm on a Saturday.

All three teams follow up with Champions League games in midweek so the respective managers will no doubt be happy to have what would appear to be sensible scheduling from the Premier League.

