“There Are a Few Decisions I Need to Make” Liverpool v Brighton: Klopp on Who to Start, Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip

Ahead of the Brighton v Liverpool game tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager has said that he has a few decisions to make about who to pick to partner Virgil van Dijk.

After last season, Liverpool needed a centre-back and Michael Edwards secured us one of the best young defenders in the world.

Since joining Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate is yet to concede a goal and he looks like a younger Virgil van Dijk.

When he got picked over Joel Matip, who had been starting over Konate, against Manchester United, a lot of fans were surprised.

However, the Frenchman proved that Jurgen Klopp was right to trust him and he kept Cristiano Ronaldo and co at bay the entire game.

Speaking in his press conference before the Brighton game, Klopp was asked who he was going to start out of Matip and Konate.

"There are a few decisions I need to make - thank God! It means we have options. The bad times are when you don't have options. It's about who looks the most likely to help us to win the game. Hopefully it is the right decision." said Klopp.

The match takes place at 3.00pm BST on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who face Newcastle at St James' Park.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also in action as they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on a rare occasion the top three play at 3.00pm on a Saturday.

All three teams follow up with Champions League games in midweek so the respective managers will no doubt be happy to have what would appear to be sensible scheduling from the Premier League.

