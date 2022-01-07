Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

‘Playing Games’ - Liverpool’s Neco Williams Speaks About His Future During Transfer Speculation

Liverpool and Wales full-back Neco Williams has spoken about his goals for 2022 ahead of a possible transfer away from Anfield.

Last season, Neco Williams was linked with a move away from Liverpool to Southampton.

However, the Saints never got their man and had to settle for Takumi Minamino on loan.

Neco Williams

Since then, the Welsh full-back has struggled for game time and Anfield and rumours around him leaving the club are starting to surface.

Speaking in the pre-match programme for the Shrewsbury game, Neco Williams set out his goals for 2022.

"New year is a time to set goals and see if you can succeed in achieving them. For me that is playing games," said Williams.

Read More

"Trying to get as much game-time as I can, doing well and trying to contribute assists when I'm playing. Every time I play the main focus for me, when we've got the ball, is getting assists.

"The way full-backs have developed in the last few years, especially as Liverpool, it is all about trying to get as many assists as we can.

"You see it with Trent, with Robbo and with Kostas and myself - we are all trying to help the team score to win games."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Neco Williams
Quotes

‘Playing Games’ - Liverpool’s Neco Williams Speaks About His Future During Transfer Speculation

1 minute ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Claim Made About Liverpool Target Erling Haaland & Manchester City, What Does This Mean For Harry Kane Of Tottenham?

22 minutes ago
Kieran Trippier
Transfers

'Winning The Title Now' - Newcastle Fans React To Signing Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid

30 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Have a Deal "underway" For €80 Million Attacker

44 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

'Got £100million For Grealish Then Signed An Upgrade' - Aston Villa Fans React To Philippe Coutinho Loan Deal

54 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Exclusive: Divock Origi Seeking January Liverpool Exit And Prioritizing A Premier League Stay

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Up £60million Transfer Of Champions League Star

2 hours ago
FIFA Best Awards
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Salah, Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe, Ronaldo

2 hours ago