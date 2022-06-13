Liverpool Warned About 'Ageing Squad' As Darwin Nunez Transfer Edges Closer

Liverpool have been sent a word of warning by former Manchester City player Paul Dickov if they are to continue their battle with Pep Guardiola's side.

According to the ECHO Dickov has told Liverpool that the signing of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica is a step forward in freshening up their rather "ageing squad".

With Manchester City's statement signing of Norwegian juggernaut Erling Haaland Dickov believes Liverpool have to do the same in order to keep up with the Premier League champions.

After the successful signing of Colombian forward Luis Diaz from Porto in January the Reds are certainly not shying away from adding to their firepower. With fellow South American Darwin Nunez likely to be the next major addition at Anfield pending a medical.

Speaking to Football Daily Dickov said: "He's only 22 [Nunez], he had a magnificent season last season, it's only one season but I was really impressed when he played against Liverpool (in the Champions League).

"You look at Mane leaving... Salah, Firmino, they're touching 30, the wrong side of 30 as well, so going forward, I think the signing of Luis Diaz in January... even then you could say it was Liverpool looking to plan forward.

"I don't think anybody expected him to have the fantastic impact that he did. It's a contingency plan... Salah, Firmino, Origi's left, looks as if Mane's going to go to Bayern Munich.

"He's [Nunez] 22 and Jurgen Klopp has not got much wrong in the transfer market. And you look at Liverpool, when they spend big with Alisson and Van Dijk, you've got to say they've got it 100 percent on."

Dickov added: "I would think that would have a little bit to do with it, the fantastic front three is ageing a bit, Klopp has signed a long-term contract... getting younger players in at top-level looking forward for the next three or four years has to be significant for them, they can't afford to fall behind Man City.

"Signing Haaland, Julian Alvarez - who's just won player of the tear in Argentina at the age of 21 - Man City are strengthening the positions they need to but I do think going forward for the future of Liverpool, I do think they need to bring in younger players at the top level with the ageing squad they've got."

