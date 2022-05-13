Skip to main content
'(Liverpool) Were A Big Possibility For Me' - Timo Werner Has No Regrets Joining Chelsea Over FA Cup Final Opponents

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has been discussing his decision to join the Blues and has admitted that he could have signed for FA Cup final opponents Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were strongly linked with the German international before he signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

Timo Werner

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Werner admitted he could have been on opposite sides in Saturday's final.

“The only thing I can say is they have a German manager. I have known him for many years before, because when I was in Stuttgart, he talked about going to Dortmund. Then I played not so well, so it was done.

“When I was in Leipzig, I had the possibility to come to the Premier League. Liverpool were also in my thoughts and were a big possibility for me, but at the end I decided for Chelsea and I won the Champions League title last year. It was not the worst decision.”

Jurgen Klopp

It was rumoured that Klopp had discussed a move to Liverpool with Werner and its clear the 26-year-old has a lot of respect and admiration for his fellow countryman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He is one of the best coaches we had in Germany.

“Not to attack our manager, but over the past years he won the most titles. He has a very nice personality — a personality that the German people love, because he seems like fun.

“The Germans love the types like Thomas Muller, Jurgen Klopp — they have empathy. They say what they think, and that is really important in this business, to not fake something.

“He’s real. He is a funny guy and also, with his power on the sideline, he tries to bring the people with him. That’s what we Germans like.”

