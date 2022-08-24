Skip to main content

'Liverpool Were Slow' - Former Liverpool Player Provides Feedback On Liverpool's Recent Loss To Manchester United

In a recent interview with BonusCodeBets former Liverpool forward John Barnes provided his thoughts on the match. While harsh it's hard to disagree with his statements.

He was quick to praise Erik Ten Hag and his tactical and personnel changes. 

"You can see in the lineup that they actually put in that obviously he (Erik Ten Haag) was going to change things and shake things up by making them a younger, more physical, more intense and dynamic team which is really what they needed.”

John Barnes Liverpool

With 108 goals in all games, Barnes currently sits 17th on Liverpool's all-time goal scorers list. He was known for his work rate and was clearly upset with Liverpool's energy levels early in the game.

“You could see from the first twenty minutes against Liverpool that out of possession they worked really hard. Obviously Liverpool were slow to get into the game and by that time they were one nil down.”

He also noticed how Liverpool got much better throughout the game, especially after the midfield substitutions. This is in stark contrast to Manchester United.

Fabio Carvalho

"In the last twenty minutes of the first half, Liverpool controlled the game but Man United worked really hard defensively and they did for the whole game and that is what every team needs to do."

It would be hard for anyone that watched the game to dispute these comments. Manchester United just seemed to want it more.

