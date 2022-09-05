Skip to main content

Liverpool Will Be 'More Than Willing' to Offer Firmino New Deal Claims Pundit

After impressing in recent weeks, former Premier League defender believes that Roberto Firmino will sign a new long term deal with Liverpool
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Firmino has entered the final 12 months of his current Liverpool deal, the forward joined the club in the summer of 2015 from German side Hoffenheim and in his seven-year spell on Merseyside has won all there is to offer in English football.

Firmino has been pivotal over the years for manager Jurgen Klopp and in 333 appearances for the side, the Brazilian has returned 101 goals and 77 assists, perfecting the 'False Nine' role and becoming arguably the best false nine in world football.

In recent weeks the absence of Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez due to his red card received in the Crystal Palace fixture has allowed Bobby the chance to prove his worth to the side returning three goals and three assists in the three games Nunez missed.

Roberto Firmino

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton believes Firmino will sign an extension with the side, but only if he is prepared to be a second choice, citing that Nunez is now Klopp's first choice attacker

He’ll definitely play his part but I don’t see him being a regular starter.

Even though he has really upped his performances in the last few weeks. Nunez, being suspended, it’s left that gap open for him to come in and really show his worth.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He’s taken the competition on well, he’s saying ‘right well here’s my opportunity I’ll go and show you that I’m more than capable’ and he’s done that. It’s up to Nunez to now force his way back in which will be difficult."

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino

Hutton went on to add “If they can sign him long-term I think they’ll be more than willing to. It’s up to him though, if he wants to play that kind of second fiddle because they have spent a lot of money on a striker.

I think he will come in at some stage but he’s more than capable and will definitely play his part this season, it’s just if he’s willing to take that back seat at times.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'Van Dijk Should Have Got a Straight Red' for Onana Challenge - Pundit

By Matty Orme
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Graeme Souness Tries To Provoke Mohamed Salah With Liverpool Contract Criticism

By Neil Andrew
Jake Cain
Match Coverage

Liverpool U21 2-2 Manchester United U21 Match Report | Premier League 2

By Neil Andrew
Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 6 - September 3rd/4th

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move

By Matty Orme