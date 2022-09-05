Liverpool Will Be 'More Than Willing' to Offer Firmino New Deal Claims Pundit

Firmino has entered the final 12 months of his current Liverpool deal, the forward joined the club in the summer of 2015 from German side Hoffenheim and in his seven-year spell on Merseyside has won all there is to offer in English football.

Firmino has been pivotal over the years for manager Jurgen Klopp and in 333 appearances for the side, the Brazilian has returned 101 goals and 77 assists, perfecting the 'False Nine' role and becoming arguably the best false nine in world football.

In recent weeks the absence of Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez due to his red card received in the Crystal Palace fixture has allowed Bobby the chance to prove his worth to the side returning three goals and three assists in the three games Nunez missed.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton believes Firmino will sign an extension with the side, but only if he is prepared to be a second choice, citing that Nunez is now Klopp's first choice attacker

“He’ll definitely play his part but I don’t see him being a regular starter.

“Even though he has really upped his performances in the last few weeks. Nunez, being suspended, it’s left that gap open for him to come in and really show his worth.

“He’s taken the competition on well, he’s saying ‘right well here’s my opportunity I’ll go and show you that I’m more than capable’ and he’s done that. It’s up to Nunez to now force his way back in which will be difficult."

Hutton went on to add “If they can sign him long-term I think they’ll be more than willing to. It’s up to him though, if he wants to play that kind of second fiddle because they have spent a lot of money on a striker.

“I think he will come in at some stage but he’s more than capable and will definitely play his part this season, it’s just if he’s willing to take that back seat at times.“

