‘Liverpool Will Be One of the Top Sides in Europe Again Next Season’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Looks Ahead to Liverpool’s Season

Last time out Liverpool reached all finals available to them, playing in every single fixture possible within the season. Finishing the season with a domestic double narrowly missing out on Premier League and Champions League success. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel expects more of the same in the upcoming campaign.

The departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer has left many doubting if Liverpool can mount a serious challenge on all fronts. The Senegalese international captain had a return of 23 goals and five assists in 51 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool will be hoping that the £67.5million arrival of Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez can replace the goal involvements that Mane has left behind, with the former Benfica frontman arriving in fine form racking up 26 goals and four assists in 28 Liga Portugal Bwin appearances.

Darwin Nunez
Sitting down exclusively with Boyle Sports Betting the former United States international shot-stopper believes Liverpool will be even better going into the new campaign, despite the loss of Mane to FC Bayern Munich "Liverpool will be one of the top sides in Europe again next season. 

"Sadio Mane is a loss but I think they're recruited well and I don't see any lesser of a team - in fact it could be even better."

