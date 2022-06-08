Skip to main content
'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton believes that Liverpool will be unhappy that Mohamed Salah took to the field for Egypt's 1-0 victory over Guinea despite being injured.

It was reported that Liverpool had requested that the 29-year-old did not take part in the game but he took to the field and played the full 90 minutes.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton believes that Liverpool will be angry over the decision to play Salah in the match and put him at risk of more serious injury.

“Liverpool will probably be raging. It’s things I’ve seen throughout my own career, this kind of battle between club and country.

“The player wants to play for this country, which is obviously great, but for the club, they obviously pay him the big wages. They expect him to be ready for pre-season and fighting fit.

“If he needed an operation, for talking sake, and he’d miss four, five weeks because of it, you could get that done now. He’d be back in time.

“Hiding the scan results or not showing Liverpool what’s going on, it masks over all that. They’re left in the dark.

“Of course, you’re going to be angry about that. It’s just natural you want your best players fit and ready to go for the start of the new season.

“It’ll be interesting to see what comes out from it. It’s not ideal hiding it from the club.”

Fortunately, there has been no indication of any serious fitness issue for Salah since the match so manager Jurgen Klopp will hope he can return for pre-season training on schedule and injury-free.

