'Liverpool Will Suffer' - Former Premier League Player Highlights Importance Of Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara was a standout player in yesterday's Community Shield victory against Manchester City and there is plenty of praise for the Spaniard.

Liverpool's incredible 3-1 victory over Manchester City was Jurgen Klopp's first win in the Community Shield. Many players stepped up, including a certain Thiago Alcantara.

The Reds were dominant throughout and it was down to the work of the midfield. Liverpool's Spanish maestro was instrumental, showing the rest of the Premier League he ain't playing this season.

Thiago is key for Jurgen Klopp this year and his availability is vital if the team are to win anything this season. Any time missed from the midfielder could have a serious impact on the season.

Thiago Alcantara

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Tony Cascarino spoke very highly about the Spaniard, stating that he is the most gifted player he had ever seen in the Premier League. The former Chelsea star expressed how important Thiago is for the side.

"Thiago’s an amazing footballer. There’s very few players who are so gifted. I would have him as probably the most gifted player I’ve seen in the Premier League, as in technique, he is extraordinary.

"We’ve all seen loads but Thiago is up there with the very best. Ever. Technically, he’s up there with the very best. Technically he has got everything.

"If he plays a lot of football, Liverpool will be close. If he has injuries, then Liverpool will suffer without Thiago in this team."

