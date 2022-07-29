Skip to main content

Liverpool's Development Coach Speaks About New Signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, And Calvin Ramsay Adapting To New Club

Liverpool are a day away from playing their first match of the season against Manchester City. It will be a chance for new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho to show what they can do in a more competitive match. 

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff are proven to develop players exceptionally. Turning the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Trent-Alexander Arnold into the best players in the world in their positions respectively.

Darwin Nunez

Since coming to Liverpool, the staff in the background have barely got a transfer wrong and have created a side that can go toe-to-toe with one of the most expensive-ran clubs in footballing history.

Speaking to the Liverpool website, the club's elite development coach Vitor Matos stated that the adpation of new players is 'important' and that the three coming in this window have done so in pre-season.

"All of the new signings are top quality, so different positions, different profiles as well. Darwin is an aggressive player in terms of offensive and defensive – he's a proper No.9."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabio Carvalho

"Fabio is a player who can play between the lines and has a really good technical level, so he's a player who can play in different positions as well but he feels really comfortable between the lines. Calvin didn't start training but we are really looking forward for him."

"So when we have new signings, it's always about how the team adapts to them and as well how they adapt to the team, so these relationships are quite important and that's why the pre-season is important as well."

 "So it's good that we are working with them already now."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk
Articles

£124.6million a Year in Salaries, but Who Are Liverpool’s Top Five Earners

By Matty Orme1 minute ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_np812.jpg
Transfers

'I Don't Know Why' - Pundit On Reports Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool For Juventus

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

£267MILLION Spent, No Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane, Who Are Jurgen Klopp’s Top 5 Most Expensive Signings

By Matty Orme8 hours ago
Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Community Shield

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
imago1013319860h
Articles

'Incredibly Creative' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Praises Fabio Carvalho

By Alex Caddick16 hours ago
Anfield
News

Liverpool Scheduled Extra Fixture Day After Premier League Opener Against Fulham

By Damon Carr18 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Revealed As Real Madrid Main Transfer Target Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
imago0041512564h
Podcasts

Podcast: Community Shield Ahead - Who's Had The Best Window This Summer?

By Alex Caddick19 hours ago