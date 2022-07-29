Liverpool's Development Coach Speaks About New Signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, And Calvin Ramsay Adapting To New Club

Liverpool are a day away from playing their first match of the season against Manchester City. It will be a chance for new signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho to show what they can do in a more competitive match.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff are proven to develop players exceptionally. Turning the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Trent-Alexander Arnold into the best players in the world in their positions respectively.

Since coming to Liverpool, the staff in the background have barely got a transfer wrong and have created a side that can go toe-to-toe with one of the most expensive-ran clubs in footballing history.

Speaking to the Liverpool website, the club's elite development coach Vitor Matos stated that the adpation of new players is 'important' and that the three coming in this window have done so in pre-season.

"All of the new signings are top quality, so different positions, different profiles as well. Darwin is an aggressive player in terms of offensive and defensive – he's a proper No.9."

"Fabio is a player who can play between the lines and has a really good technical level, so he's a player who can play in different positions as well but he feels really comfortable between the lines. Calvin didn't start training but we are really looking forward for him."

"So when we have new signings, it's always about how the team adapts to them and as well how they adapt to the team, so these relationships are quite important and that's why the pre-season is important as well."

"So it's good that we are working with them already now."

