'I Have a Lot of Room for Improvement' - Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate Talks About His Performance Against Inter Milan

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate had a very impressive game against Inter Milan last night and after the game, the Frenchman spoke about his performance.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate shepherded the Inter Milan forwards amazingly last night, limiting them to zero shots on target for the entire 90 minutes.

This was by far the 22-year-olds best performance in a Liverpool shirt to date, there are even calls for him to become van Dijk's main partner in the centre of defence.

Speaking after his impressive Inter Milan display, Konate said that he still has a lot of room to improve and he's already thinking about the next game.

“I know I have a lot of room for improvement. When I see that I do such performances [like today], I like it, but the game has passed, I have already forgotten," said Konate.

I'm thinking about the next game, which allows me to want to progress even more."

