Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Not Top Of Gary Neville's Manchester United Wish List With Two Players Named Ahead Of The Egyptian

Gary Neville has been speaking about how highly he regards Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah but admitted he would take two players ahead of the Egyptian if he could sign them for Manchester United.

The 29 year old has been in incredible form this season for Jurgen Klopp's team scoring 27 times with many now calling him the best player in the world.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville was full of praise for Salah believing earlier in the season he did reach best in the world levels.

"At times earlier in the season, Salah was at a level that was the best in the world, and he still could be."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The former Manchester United full-back admitted however that given the opportunity, he would prefer his old club to sign Kylian Mbappe of PSG or Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

"But if you said to me I could sign one player for Manchester United tomorrow, I would still probably go for Mbappe or Haaland over Salah.

"It's not a Liverpool thing, I think Salah is absolutely amazing, but I just think Mbappe has got the ability to be out-of-this-world special.

There is no doubt Salah is world class, but Mbappe has got something different, that edge, something that is that good, it could make him one of the true greats."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook