Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino Willing To Fight For Place On Brazil's World Cup Team

Liverpool's struggles this season are by now well documented. An in-form Roberto Firmino has not been the issue. With three goals and three assists in 6 games he leads the team in both categories.

In the past Firmino has always been a fixture for the national side but injuries and a perceived lack of form saw him not able to get a call-up for any oof their 2022 games.

He was both positive and reflective in his recent interview with Brazils ESPN correspondent João Castelo Branco. The video interview is posted in Spanish on Twitter.

IMAGO / Colorsport

On the past..

“That’s gone, the past doesn’t matter anymore. Now new things have come up, so I’m really motivated. I’m ready to return to the national team if the professor calls me. Of course, I have to keep doing my job here at Liverpool...Of course I’m sad that I didn’t go to the other ones (calls up), of course there were some unforeseen injuries, things like that, but it’s like I said, it’s in the past."

On the future..

"It’s to keep evolving and, God willing, I’ll return to the national team. Of course I dream of being at the World Cup, I want to be there. I’ll continue my work here to be prepared when the professor calls me..I think positive, I think always in front. I see a lot of the moment, the now, what I’ve been living, which is a good moment."

IMAGO / Action Plus

On competition for a starting spot..

“Firstly I want to be called up (laughs)… Go back to the national team, be there. I want to show my potential, that I can help the national team and my teammates who are there. And there we will see who my ‘competitors’ that professor Tite will elect. That’s not up to me."

On how he feels about his chances..

“I’ll be fine, but anxious. Let’s put it this way. Anxious and very hopeful to be too. I’m working towards it. I want to be, I’ll fight as far as I can get. I’m going to be really anxious and looking forward to it, I hope I’m in.”

Firmino and Liverpool will get a much-needed break this weekend as all games have been postponed due to the Queen's passing. Hopefully this gives Jurgen Klopp time to make some critical tactical and positional changes.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |