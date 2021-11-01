Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    ‘Without Roberto Firmino We Wouldn’t Be the Same’ - Sadio Mane on Liverpool’s Brazilian False Nine

    Author:

    In a recent interview, Liverpool's Senegalese star Sadio Mane has heaped praise on Roberto Firmino.

    We all know how important Roberto Firmino has been to Liverpool's success over recent years.

    Roberto Firmino

    He creates so much space for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to score as many goals as they do.

    Firmino doesn't always get the same amount of praise as Salah or Mane does but he deserves it.

    Sadio Mane Praises Roberto Firmino 

    His work doesn't go unnoticed by the Liverpool wide men either. In a recent interview with Liverpool, Sadio Mane says that Liverpool wouldn't be the same without Roberto Firmino.

    “I have always said - and I will say it again - that without Firmino we wouldn't be the same. In the five years I have been playing with him you can see how many passes and how many assists he has provided." said Mane.

    “Then you can look at his defensive work for us too and his work between the lines to make the space for us to make everything easier. So I think he is unbelievable.

    “We know ourselves how good Bobby is and how important he is for us but it's sometimes only after a hat-trick that more people will talk. But certainly within the squad we know that he is one of the best players in the world."

    

