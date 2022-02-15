'Manchester City Haven't Won UEFA Champions League Yet' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Gives Reminder Ahead Of Last 16 Ties

Ahead of the Champions League their last 16 ties, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold fires shots towards Manchester City about them not having won European's biggest competition.

The Champions League is back! Club's biggest competition sees European royalty battle it out to find out who is the best team in Europe. However, not all the teams left can be held in such a high standard. Manchester City have been sensational domestically over recent years, but yet still haven't liften their first CL trophy.

The oil rich club have tried everything, from spending nearly a billion pounds to bringing in one of the best managers of all time in Pep Guardiola, however are still searching for European glory.

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Just when it looked like the wait was finally over for City fans, Thomas Tuchel ruined the party by coming in halfway through the season to take Frank Lampard's Chelsea to the pinnacle of European football.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked on whether it is disappointing that Liverpool haven't won more trophies, despite the high level of football they have played. The English defender did admit his disappointment, but highlighted Manchester City's constant failure in the Champions League.

"Partially yes - we don't feel disappointed because the trophies we have won are the biggest and best you can. Man City haven't won the UCL yet and you look at their team. We've won both.

"That isn't a dig, but one trophy a season is the minimum for us. It is expected now - if we don't, it's massively disappointing. We want to win trophies every season."

