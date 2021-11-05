Skip to main content
Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Talks About His Season Ending Injury Last Year

Author:

In a recent interview, Virgil van Dijk has opened up about his injury last year and what he was feeling.

When Virgil van Dijk got injured against Everton last season, every Liverpool fan on planet earth hearts broke.

We knew how important Virgil was to our team and mounting a title defence without him was near impossible.

Jordan Pickford and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool vs Everton match

Liverpool massively struggled in defence last season. A big part of that was because of Van Dijk's absence.

Luckily, we still qualified for the Champions League and now that he's back we can challenge on all fronts again.

Virgil van Dijk Opens Up About His Injury

In a recent interview, the Dutchman has spoken about what he was going through while preparing to recover from his injury.

“I'm the kind of guy who definitely asked a lot of questions to everybody as I wanted to know exactly what was going on: how it would happen, how it would feel in six months' time, in a year, in two years' time.

“So I spoke to a lot of players and I spoke a lot to my surgeon too, just to get information and to make sure that I was prepared.

“But I realised that everyone's recovery is totally different. Things that I feel now or felt months ago, others didn't feel as it's a totally different recovery. That's something I've learned."

