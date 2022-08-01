'Looking Forward To It' - Liverpool's New Signing Fabio Carvalho On His Anfield Debut

Fabio Carvalho speaks about his Anfield debut, which could be on Monday 15th August against Crystal Palace.

Anfield is one of the best stadiums to visit in the world as an opponent, with many former players and managers revealing their awe of the iconic ground.

To a home player, Anfield is a fortress, a place they will instill in their memories for the rest of their lives.

The atmosphere in the four walls of Liverpool red has created some of the most historic moments in football history. The likes of Jose Mourinho and Thierry Henry have spoken about the chills they have felt when playing The Reds away.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jurgen Klopp brought in three new players in this transfer window, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay. Two of them including Carvalho are yet to play at Anfield, as Nunez experienced it last season in the Champions League.

Speaking to the Liverpool website, Fabio Carvalho spoke of his excitement to play in front of the home fans. He stated that he knows how good of an atmosphere it is due to watching the matches on TV, but real life will be a completely different scenario.

"That's what I'm most excited about, to be fair, since I put pen to paper. Because I know through watching games that the atmosphere is just amazing, but it's going to be something different today. Looking forward to it."

