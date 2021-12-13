'Looking Good' - Chelsea Legend John Terry Makes Manchester City And Liverpool Claim

Former Chelsea legend John Terry has said that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are favourites for the UEFA Champions League.

He also said Chelsea are amongst the favourites, with Bayern Munich joining Terry's favourite quadrant.

Chelsea were drawn against Lille in both versions of the draw - with City facing Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool facing Inter Milan and Bayern travelling to Red Bull Salzburg.

In the other ties: Benfica host Ajax, Villarreal take on Juventus, Atletico Madrid host Reds rivals Manchester United, and PSG face Real Madrid in the most mouth-watering bout.

Is John Terry right? Are Liverpool the favourites?

Author Verdict

As a Liverpool fan, I have to agree with Terry in terms of Liverpool being within the four favourites.

After the draw against Inter Milan I'm a little less optimistic than I was when I saw us potentially facing Salzburg.

However, we have to understand that Inter, much like Spiders, are more scared of us than us of them.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook