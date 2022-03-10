Skip to main content
Quotes: Sassuolo's Maxime López 'Didn't Feel Like' Joining Liverpool When 16, Despite Reds Trying 'Everything'

Speaking in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Sassuolo defensive midfielder Maxime López said he rebuffed an approach from Liverpool in 2014 because he "didn't feel like leaving home".

López, then of Marseille, indicated that the daunting prospect of moving both club and country at the age of just 16 was the main reason behind the much-publicised transfer snub.

Maxime Lopez

The Frenchman previously said that he initially regretted his decision but over time came to see it as the "right choice", as per a separate interview in June 2020 (via RMC Sport). This was despite Liverpool doing "everything to sign me", López claimed.

Spanish giants Barcelona, his boyhood club, was another of the player's many admirers and apparently tried, and also failed, to sign López two years later.

Now 24-years-old, López plies his trade in Italy and is reportedly subject to interest from Maurizio Sarri's Lazio.

The former Marseille man has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal. He has 13 caps for France's U21s side.

López's Sassuolo contract expires on 30 June 2025. Transfermarkt values the midfielder at approximately £10.8m.

