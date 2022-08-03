‘Losing Konate Will Be A Blow’ - Pundit On Injury Concern For Liverpool Defender

Former England international Paul Robinson has been discussing the injury picked up by Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in the friendly defeat to Strasbourg on Monday.

The 23-year-old limped off in the second half after a tackle left him with with what looked like a knee problem.

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was hopeful that he had avoided serious injury but Reds fans are nervously awaiting a further update.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson said that he thinks Liverpool will cope if Konate is out for a period of time due to the depth of the squad but admitted it would be a blow to Klopp.

“It would be a blow because he ended the season so well.

“You have to look at the strength in depth Liverpool have got though. Klopp will want a full strength squad available but that is not always the case.

“They have got plenty of players in that position who can cover. They can cope with it. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are both top centre-halves.

“Losing Konate will be a blow though because he was a revelation last season.”

It’s been a tricky pre-season for Klopp with a lot of injuries within the squad.

He will be hoping the post match analysis of Konate’s knock was correct and that he will be available for the Premier League kick off this weekend.

