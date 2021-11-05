Louis Saha Picks Premier League Winners From Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United And Chelsea
In what promises to be an exciting Premier League title race this season, former Manchester United striker and France international Louis Saha has been talking about the potential winners and how he thinks Liverpool will fare.
After ten games, Chelsea sit top of the table, three points clear of Liverpool and five ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.
Saha was talking to gamblingdeals.com when he gave his opinion as to who he thinks will end the season as champions.
Saha On Who Will Win The Premier League
“It’s tough to say, but Liverpool.”
“The way they play, the fact they have the best striker, a tremendous strike force, a very strong foundation at the back. They’ve always been tough in midfield too."
“They have the squad, definitely. Man City, when they hit the form… it’s tough to predict outside those two."
“I really hope United, and to some extent, Chelsea, can compete. But, for me, Liverpool is at the top at the moment."
Liverpool fans across the globe will be hoping that Saha's prediction comes true and they are celebrating league title number 20 at the end of the season.
