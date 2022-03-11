‘Blimey, Is He Going to Do This?’ - Luis Diaz on His Reaction to Fabinho’s Panenka Against Chelsea

Luis Diaz has spoken about Fabinho's famous penalty against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Fabinho produced the best penalty of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea when he slotted past a Panenka pen against Kepa.

After the match, the Brazilian spoke about how he and Luis Diaz planned it before the final even began.

"The day before, I tried to do a Panenka and it was just me and Luis Diaz without a keeper, and I told him that if it went to penalties, I'd do it. He didn't believe me!" said Fabinho.

Now, Liverpool's new signing has spoken about the moment that Fabinho stepped up and produced one of the highlights of the game.

“When the moment came and he's stepping up, I'm thinking, 'Blimey, is he going to do this?'" said Diaz.

"When it came off how it did, it just shows the class and quality of the player that he did it.

“I was kind of shocked and surprised in a good way how it came about.”

