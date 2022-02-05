Skip to main content
'Liverpool Have Always Been My Choice' - Luis Diaz Throws Shade At Tottenham And Barcelona After Rejecting Them For The Reds

Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz claims that he was always going to choose a move to Merseyside over the likes of Tottenham and Barcelona.

Since arriving in England on Thursday, following his international stint for Colombia, Luis Diaz has trained twice for his new club and has had the opportunity to meet his teammates and coaching staff.

The Colombian is eligible to play in this weekend's FA Cup tie against Cardiff City. With both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at AFCON, there could be a starting place waiting for Diaz.

Luis Diaz

During his first day at the club, Luis Diaz spoke in his first interview about joining Liverpool from Porto. The winger stated he always wanted to join the Reds and has dreamt of playing in the Premier League since childhood.

“Liverpool has always been my choice. It’s a great club, a real reference in the game, which has won many cups and league titles.

“I’ve followed them for a good while now, and I’ve always watched them play. It’s no secret that the Premier League is one of the best leagues around and I’ve followed the football here and watched it since I was a boy.”

“I’m very happy and pleased to be here at this great team and this great club. I’m very proud to be meeting up with them, and to now have the chance to play alongside them as a teammate and share a dressing room with them is a great source of pride.”

The former Porto man also had kind words for manager Jurgen Klopp and how excited he is to be able to play under him. 

“It excites me a lot knowing that I am going to have a manager of that standing and stature. You could tell he was a good person and that not only on the football side of things, but he takes care of the personal side of things as well.

“I think I can bring a lot to the team in terms of my pace and my skill and technique on the ball and ability to dribble. I think they are a couple of my strengths. Also, I can score goals.” 

