'Luis Is Going To Enter The Hearts Of The Fans Very Quickly' - Former Player On Liverpool's New Signing

Former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko believes that new signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto will be an instant hit with Reds fans.

The 25-year-old is en route to Merseyside where he will meet his new manager and teammates before starting work at his new club.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Sissoko told the AS publication that Diaz has similar attributes to a former teammate of his own, former Spanish international, Luis Garcia.

“He has the same quality as Luis Garcia, both with a lot of quality on the wing. Luis Diaz has a lot of talent and a lot of quality.”

Sissoko admitted having seen Diaz in action for Porto, he is going to become a fan favourite very quickly if he can get off to a good start at his new club.

“He is a very good signing, I have seen Luis Díaz play with Porto, and I liked him a lot.

“He is a very talented player, he is young, and Liverpool needed a player with his conditions.

“Luis is going to enter the hearts of the fans very quickly. He is a player who has quality and has a goal. If he shows his quality from the start, the Liverpool fans are going to love him."

