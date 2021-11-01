‘I Wanted to Sign For Arsenal’ - Former Liverpool Player Luis Suarez Admits He Wanted to Sign For the Gunners

In recent interview, Luis Suarez admitted that he could've played for Arsenal but Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard convinced him otherwise.

Luis Suarez moving to Arsenal was a massive talking point back in 2013.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger even admitted that the deal was done between the player and the club.

Reports stated that Liverpool would be forced to accept anything over £40million, which promoted Arsenal to bid £40,000,001.

This lead the the famous John Henry tweet saying; ''What do you think they're smoking over there at Emirates?''

Luckily the move didn't happen and Suarez went on to have one of, if not the best Premier League seasons ever.

Luis Suarez Reveals He Wanted to Join Arsenal

In a recent interview with UEFA's official website, Suarez said that he wanted to join Arsenal because they were qualifying for the Champions League.

"Back then, I had opportunities to sign for other clubs who were getting in contact with me, but he [Brendan Rodgers] phoned me when I was in Uruguay on holiday, to tell me that he had another way of thinking, that he wanted to change the club and its philosophy.

"That he wanted the club to get back in the Champions League and fight to win big trophies, that he was going to make the team play great football.

"He asked me to believe and trust him. I enjoyed that chat. I liked his conviction, the philosophy he wanted to implement at the club, so I talked to my agent and the club to say that I didn't want to leave, that I wanted another opportunity to be successful at Liverpool.

"That year wasn't as good as we wanted, but ideas were already pretty clear.

"So then the 2012/13 season goes by, and I wanted to sign for Arsenal, since Arsenal had played in the Champions League every season prior to that.

"I had some further discussions with the coach, as well as with Gerrard. He was the one that convinced me. I told him I wanted to keep being successful, that I wanted to play in the Champions League.

"So, he said to me, 'If this year we keep improving as we have been, and you're at the level you have to be, next year you'll be able to play for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, or whatever club you like. You'll have the chance to choose, but stay for one more year."

Luckily Suarez didn't join Arsenal. Instead he stayed at Liverpool and is now considered a Liverpool legend by a lot of supporters!

