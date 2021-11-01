‘It Was Amazing to See the Atmosphere at Anfield’ - Luis Suarez on His Time Playing for Liverpool

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest strikers to play for Liverpool and in a recent interview he spoke about the connection between him and the fans at Anfield.

'His name his is Luis Suarez, he wears the famous Red. I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough. When he scores a volley or when he scores a head. I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough.

'He scores a goal and the Kop goes wild and I just can't seem to get enough Suarez du du du...'

The great Luis Suarez song that echoed around Anfield for years every matchday.

Suarez is a legend of Liverpool and the Anfield faithful adored El Pistolero like no other player.

He gave us so many great memories and for some, he was a player who embodied everything that Liverpool FC stood for.

That's why it hurt so much more when he left Merseyside to sign for Barcelona in 2014.

However, even after leaving, Suarez has only ever said good things about Anfield and the love between the Uruguayan and Liverpool fans is still visible today.

Luis Suarez on the Anfield Fans

Speaking to UEFA ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid game at Anfield on Wednesday, Suarez reminisced on some of his greatest memories at the stadium.

“It was amazing to see the atmosphere at Anfield. Watching the Premier League games was incredible, as was the opportunity to make one of my dreams come true, to be there, to feel the people's love from the very first minute.” said Suarez.

“They could see my commitment, my desire for Liverpool to continue to be in the footballing elite. It's true that we had a few years where we weren't where we wanted to be.

“But they saw my attitude, and that's why there was that rapport, that love between us – it was mutual between me and the fans. It was unbelievable and it gave me extra motivation to play at Anfield.”

