Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ‘It Was Amazing to See the Atmosphere at Anfield’ - Luis Suarez on His Time Playing for Liverpool

    Author:

    Luis Suarez is one of the greatest strikers to play for Liverpool and in a recent interview he spoke about the connection between him and the fans at Anfield.

    'His name his is Luis Suarez, he wears the famous Red. I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough. When he scores a volley or when he scores a head. I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough.

    'He scores a goal and the Kop goes wild and I just can't seem to get enough Suarez du du du...'

    The great Luis Suarez song that echoed around Anfield for years every matchday.

    (Sipa USA)

    (Sipa USA)

    Suarez is a legend of Liverpool and the Anfield faithful adored El Pistolero like no other player.

    He gave us so many great memories and for some, he was a player who embodied everything that Liverpool FC stood for.

    That's why it hurt so much more when he left Merseyside to sign for Barcelona in 2014.

    However, even after leaving, Suarez has only ever said good things about Anfield and the love between the Uruguayan and Liverpool fans is still visible today.

    Read More

    Luis Suarez on the Anfield Fans

    Speaking to UEFA ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid game at Anfield on Wednesday, Suarez reminisced on some of his greatest memories at the stadium.

    “It was amazing to see the atmosphere at Anfield. Watching the Premier League games was incredible, as was the opportunity to make one of my dreams come true, to be there, to feel the people's love from the very first minute.” said Suarez.

    “They could see my commitment, my desire for Liverpool to continue to be in the footballing elite. It's true that we had a few years where we weren't where we wanted to be.

    “But they saw my attitude, and that's why there was that rapport, that love between us – it was mutual between me and the fans. It was unbelievable and it gave me extra motivation to play at Anfield.”

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Suarez
    Interviews

    ‘It Was Amazing to See the Atmosphere at Anfield’ - Luis Suarez on His Time Playing for Liverpool

    37 seconds ago
    Gini Wijnaldum
    News

    PSG Looking to Replace Gini Wijnaldum? Tension Between the Dutch International and Leandro Paredes? What Went Wrong?

    48 minutes ago
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    Interviews

    'I Have No Regret ' - Union Berlin Striker Taiwo Awoniyi On Joining Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    mane-firmino
    Interviews

    ‘Without Roberto Firmino We Wouldn’t Be the Same’ - Sadio Mane on Liverpool’s Brazilian False Nine

    3 hours ago
    Ivan Toney
    News

    'I Support Liverpool. If They Come Knocking, Who Knows' - Brentford’s Ivan Toney on Who He Supports

    4 hours ago
    Antonio Rudiger
    Transfers

    'Wow, That Would Be Just a Real Coup' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Should Sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger

    4 hours ago
    Arnold Schwarzenegger
    News

    Former Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger Pictured Holding Liverpool Shirt with Alan Shearer

    4 hours ago
    Anfield Kop Liverpool
    Articles

    Watch: Doctor Who Visits Liverpool As Tardis Lands Outside Anfield In New Series

    9 hours ago