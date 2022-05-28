Skip to main content
"Madrid is better on the big stage," Manchester City Man Rodri On The Champions League Final

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has made his prediction for tonight's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

While speaking to AS, the Manchester City star said;

"Liverpool are such a tough rival. Madrid is better on the big stage, but as a team Liverpool master every part of the game," he said

Fabinho Rodri
"Before they hurt you on the counter, now they’ve got so many more ways to attack you. They are solid in both boxes.

"Madrid have amazing players and experience. In a single game, anything can happen."

Many thought that Liverpool would meet Manchester City in the final before the late drama unfolded in the semi-final tie between Real Madrid and the Citizens, with many considering Liverpool and City the best two teams in the world.

Rodri has plenty of experience facing Madrid, having played them several times before joining Manchester City while he was still with their City rivals Athletico Madrid.

Real Madrid 2021/2022 La Liga Champions
