'Makes Me Nervous' - Former Liverpool Player On Reds Defender
After Liverpool's goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, more criticism has come the way of Jurgen Klopp's team after what has been a disappointing start to the season.
The match could have gone either way with both goalkeepers in excellent form and the woodwork being struck four times.
In the end, a point was probably the fair result on the balance of play and sees Liverpool six points behind leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table after six games.
Speaking to Premier League Productions and as reported by Football365, the ex-Reds striker turned pundit, Michael Owen was critical of defender Joe Gomez.
The 25-year-old had one uncomfortable moment in the first half where he failed to make a clearance and Tom Davies hit the inside of Alisson Becker's post.
Read More
Gomez was largely faultless other than that moment but Owen explained that he is not comfortable with the England international.
"He (Gomez), makes me nervous if I am honest.
”That’s a left foot clearance and he is trying to go with his right foot. Then mis-kicking and basically the ball stopped ten metres away from the goal. It’s not ideal."
LFCTR Verdict
Gomez was one of Liverpool's best players on the day so to focus on one moment that came to nothing seems a little harsh.
He is clearly a player that improves with playing time and the signs are he is starting to get back to somewhere near his best alongside Virgil van Dijk.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup
- Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players
- Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move
- Watch: Everton 0-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Both Keepers On Form In Entertaining Draw
- Report: Jordan Henderson Blow For Liverpool - Midfielder Has 'Serious' Hamstring Injury
- Mohamed Salah Picks Comedian Kevin Hart To Play Him In A Hollywood Film
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |