Skip to main content

'Makes Me Nervous' - Former Liverpool Player On Reds Defender

Michael Owen not confident in defender who signed a new deal at the club.

After Liverpool's goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, more criticism has come the way of Jurgen Klopp's team after what has been a disappointing start to the season.

The match could have gone either way with both goalkeepers in excellent form and the woodwork being struck four times.

Mohamed Salah

In the end, a point was probably the fair result on the balance of play and sees Liverpool six points behind leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table after six games.

Speaking to Premier League Productions and as reported by Football365, the ex-Reds striker turned pundit, Michael Owen was critical of defender Joe Gomez.

The 25-year-old had one uncomfortable moment in the first half where he failed to make a clearance and Tom Davies hit the inside of Alisson Becker's post.

Joe Gomez
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gomez was largely faultless other than that moment but Owen explained that he is not comfortable with the England international.

"He (Gomez), makes me nervous if I am honest.

”That’s a left foot clearance and he is trying to go with his right foot. Then mis-kicking and basically the ball stopped ten metres away from the goal. It’s not ideal."

LFCTR Verdict

Gomez was one of Liverpool's best players on the day so to focus on one moment that came to nothing seems a little harsh.

He is clearly a player that improves with playing time and the signs are he is starting to get back to somewhere near his best alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson on Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez Comparisons

By Charlie Webb
Virgil Van Djik Amadou Onana
Quotes

'They Are Fighting To Stay In The Top Four' - Pundit On Liverpool's Title Hopes

By Neil Andrew
Premier League Trophy
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson on the Premier League Title Race

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Kit
News

Breaking: Liverpool Announce New Nike Third Kit

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool Will Be 'More Than Willing' to Offer Firmino New Deal Claims Pundit

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'Van Dijk Should Have Got a Straight Red' for Onana Challenge - Pundit

By Matty Orme