‘Man City Are a Level Above Now.’ Gabriel Agbonlahor Comments on Liverpool’s Premier League Chances
Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Manchester City are a 'Level Above' Liverpool now and that ''it’s going to be harder for them to keep up with Man City.''
Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Gabriel Agbonlahor commented on the current chances for Liverpool and Manchester City in the upcoming Premier League & Uefa Champions League campaigns.
''They [Liverpool] can compete, For me, it’s going to be very hard for them to win the Premier League and the Champions League.''
Agbonlahor went on to comment on the arrivals and departures of the two sides.
''Man City are a level above now. To bring Alvarez, to bring in Haaland and Kalvin Phillips. They’ve strengthened.
Read More
“Liverpool have brought in Nunez who still has a lot to learn. You don’t know which way it’s going to go with him. He could be unbelievable or it could take him a season.
“To lose Mane, to not bring in another midfielder. It’s going to be harder for them to keep up with Man City.”
It is interesting Agbonlahor mentions Julian Alvarez in terms of how Manchester City have strengthened, then proceeds to state Darwin Nunez could take a season to adjust.
One thing is for sure, the race to the Premier League & Champions League titles will not be short of entertainment.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Darwin Nunez As 'Proper Number 9'
- Report: Raheem Sterling Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Ruled Out A Return To Liverpool' Before Signing For Chelsea
- Watch: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand
- 'I Think It's Going To Be Really Difficult' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Will Be A Regular Starter At Liverpool Next Season
- Who Will Be The First-Choice Backup To Trent Alexander-Arnold For Liverpool Next Season (Opinion)?
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |