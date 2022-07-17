Skip to main content

‘Man City Are a Level Above Now.’ Gabriel Agbonlahor Comments on Liverpool’s Premier League Chances

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Manchester City are a 'Level Above' Liverpool now and that ''it’s going to be harder for them to keep up with Man City.''

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider Gabriel Agbonlahor commented on the current chances for Liverpool and Manchester City in the upcoming Premier League & Uefa Champions League campaigns.

''They [Liverpool] can compete, For me, it’s going to be very hard for them to win the Premier League and the Champions League.''

Jurgen Klopp

Agbonlahor went on to comment on the arrivals and departures of the two sides.

''Man City are a level above now. To bring Alvarez, to bring in Haaland and Kalvin Phillips. They’ve strengthened.

“Liverpool have brought in Nunez who still has a lot to learn. You don’t know which way it’s going to go with him. He could be unbelievable or it could take him a season.

“To lose Mane, to not bring in another midfielder. It’s going to be harder for them to keep up with Man City.”

Darwin Nunez

It is interesting Agbonlahor mentions Julian Alvarez in terms of how Manchester City have strengthened, then proceeds to state Darwin Nunez could take a season to adjust. 

One thing is for sure, the race to the Premier League & Champions League titles will not be short of entertainment.

