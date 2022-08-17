Skip to main content

'Man City Have A Far Stronger Squad' - Pundit Claims Rivals Have More Depth Than Liverpool

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A former England international has been discussing the respective strengths of the squads at Liverpool and Manchester City in a recent interview.

The two rivals look set to go head to head again for the Premier League title this season but Liverpool have stuttered by opening the campaign with two draws.

Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp is also dealing with something of an injury crisis at the club with Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino all currently missing.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, explained that he believes Manchester City have far greater depth as things stand.

“Man City have a far stronger squad, without a doubt. Liverpool’s bench looked weak against Palace.

“Pep Guardiola has two players for every position in that squad and in some positions he has three. City’s squad is notably stronger than Liverpool’s.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup

“Liverpool’s starting XI is strong but they have a huge injury list at the moment. It is a bit unfair to compare the available squads.

“But taking it on face value now, there is a real difference between the two.”

LFCTR Verdict

This Liverpool squad played in every possible match last season and came close to an unprecedented quadruple.

The injury situation at Anfield currently is extreme so it's difficult to judge anything on that and things should look far healthier with some players expected to return to action in the coming weeks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'He Was Definitely On Liverpool's Radar' - Journalist On Probable Matheus Nunes Move To Wolves

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jamie Redknapp 'Urges’ Liverpool to Sign Jude Bellingham

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Former Player Urges Liverpool To Battle Wolves For Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Liverpool Injuries: Latest Update & Possible Return Dates - Nightmare Continues For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool fans
News

Liverpool FC Create 'Legally Enshrined' Supporters Board To Increase Fan Influence On Club Activities

By Justin Foster3 hours ago
Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United
Quotes

'Man United Is Always A Tough Game' - Harvey Elliot | Manchester United v Liverpool

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Moises Caicedo - Brighton Stance Revealed

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Pundit On Possible Liverpool Dressing Room Reaction To Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago