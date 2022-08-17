'Man City Have A Far Stronger Squad' - Pundit Claims Rivals Have More Depth Than Liverpool

A former England international has been discussing the respective strengths of the squads at Liverpool and Manchester City in a recent interview.

The two rivals look set to go head to head again for the Premier League title this season but Liverpool have stuttered by opening the campaign with two draws.

Jurgen Klopp is also dealing with something of an injury crisis at the club with Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino all currently missing.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, explained that he believes Manchester City have far greater depth as things stand.

“Man City have a far stronger squad, without a doubt. Liverpool’s bench looked weak against Palace.

“Pep Guardiola has two players for every position in that squad and in some positions he has three. City’s squad is notably stronger than Liverpool’s.

“Liverpool’s starting XI is strong but they have a huge injury list at the moment. It is a bit unfair to compare the available squads.

“But taking it on face value now, there is a real difference between the two.”

This Liverpool squad played in every possible match last season and came close to an unprecedented quadruple.

The injury situation at Anfield currently is extreme so it's difficult to judge anything on that and things should look far healthier with some players expected to return to action in the coming weeks.

