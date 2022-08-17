Skip to main content

'Man United Is Always A Tough Game' - Harvey Elliot | Manchester United v Liverpool

After two draws from two, Liverpool's next opponents are bitter rivals Manchester United. A game that has become a must win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The biggest matchup of the Premier League season is upon us and both sides will be going into the match with one thing in mind. Three points.

Liverpool and their arch enemies Manchester United have yet to win a match this season, with the home side losing both their matches and the visitors drawing theirs.

Harvey Elliot

A draw on Monday night against Crystal Palace has left The Reds already four points behind title rivals and reigning champions Manchester City.

However, the focus for the side now will be on the red half of Manchester, as they travel to Old Trafford for yet another Monday night game next week.

One player who did impress in Liverpool's draw the other night was Harvey Elliot. The youngster gave his reaction, via the Liverpool website, about the disappointing result.

Luis Diaz Goal Manchester United

Elliot also went on to speak about the next match against Manchester United, claiming that it will be a 'tough game.'

"There were a lot of positives from tonight – a lot more than the Fulham game, so it’s a stepping stone for us. We just need to make sure we get the three points now." 

"Man United is always going to be a tough game away at their place. We’re just going to be fully focused and with full fight and hopefully we can go in and put it right this time.”

