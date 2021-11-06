Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Says Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Is The Toughest Opponent He Has Faced

After watching his side humiliate Manchester United in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford, Pep Guardiola admits that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are the toughest side his Manchester City team have faced.

The Manchester City boss has faced some of the best teams in the world's under the best managers since joining the Citizens. His admiration however lies with his German rival in Merseyside.

“I know my admiration for Liverpool and the work of Jurgen. It's the toughest opponent. Still they're there after six/seven years.”

“Liverpool is there, but we play a different way because I am from Catalonia and he (Klopp) is from Germany. Maybe our mentality as coaches is a different concept.”

"Both Liverpool and City were in control of the Premier League in the last years. It doesn't matter where we are, it doesn't matter where we play, we go there to do our game. After the quality, the players do the rest.”

Guardiola states that both his team and Klopp's play a similar system but Liverpool's wide men are more inside forwards than wingers like the City players.

“Liverpool play a false nine with Firmino and we play that with Bernardo. The difference is that the wingers they have play more central and our wingers play wide."

"Nobody can deny that both teams, no matter if in England or in Europe, go there and try to do the game.”

The match earlier on in the season between both teams was one of the best the Premier League has seen for a while. It's a pleasure to have both the best managers in the world in this league. Long may it continue.

