Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Isn't Counting Liverpool Out Of The Title Race

It's been a difficult start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, despite sealing an assured spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, the team's Premier League performances have been below par, to say the least.

Manchester City, who the Reds have competed fiercely for honours, have continued to maintain their almost perfect league standards.

The Sky Blues are currently second in the Premier League standings, two points behind leaders Arsenal, who they are yet to play. The form of forward Erling Haaland has been a worrying sight for teams throughout the division too, with the Norwegian on 18 league goals in only 12 appearances.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite the two sides seeming worlds apart at the moment, Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has made it clear that the Reds should not be counted out of the title race just yet.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero said: "If there is something that the Premier League has shown over the last few years, it is that nothing should be taken for granted. And less with a team like Liverpool, who had the misfortune of having many injured in this part of the season."

IMAGO / PA Images

The Argentine continued: "I always give the title that we won with City in 2012 as an example. We were 8 points behind United, there were few games left, we managed to come back and win the title in the last minute on goal difference. That's what makes it such an exciting competition."

Many Liverpool supporters will believe the mountain is too high to climb to get back into the Premier League title race, but there's no doubt that manager Jurgen Klopp will keep going all the way to the end.

