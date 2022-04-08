Manchester City v Liverpool: Former Player Predicts The Two Forwards Klopp With Leave Out For Crunch Match

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking ahead of the huge Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's team go into the clash one point behind the league leaders with many predicting this match will decide the title.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Klopp has an embarrassment of riches with five outstanding forwards to choose from.

“You can go for any three out of the five.

“It just depends what Klopp thinks will work best against that City backline.

“He can go with the tried and tested, who are proven or he could play Jota and Diaz who have been the star guys lately. They have both been a revelation."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Campbell predicts however that Klopp will stick with his famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane meaning Jota and Diaz will start on the bench.

“Whoever misses out is going to be miffed but it is a squad game at the end of the day. Whoever Klopp chooses, the other two will come on. You need firepower against City, that’s for sure.

“I think he’ll go for the tried and tested though as they know what it takes to win this game."

The game on Sunday is at the Etihad Stadium and kicks off at 4.30pm.

